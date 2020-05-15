PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Upgraded at Barclays

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $44.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $47.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NYSE:PNM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.74, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.45. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.26.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. PNM Resources had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $333.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,144,000 after buying an additional 46,161 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,683,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,095,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 29.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,602,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,902,000 after buying an additional 599,523 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 24,588.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,394,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,002,000 after buying an additional 2,385,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 9.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,032,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,254,000 after buying an additional 167,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

