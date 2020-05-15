Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,553.17 ($20.43).

A number of research analysts recently commented on POLY shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,570 ($20.65) to GBX 1,680 ($22.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,825 ($24.01) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,125 ($14.80) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Polymetal International stock opened at GBX 1,634.50 ($21.50) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.76. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 763.80 ($10.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,728.50 ($22.74). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,520.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,296.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.33%.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

