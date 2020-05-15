PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Shares Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 89,163.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,236 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.44% of PolyOne worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PolyOne by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PolyOne by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in PolyOne by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 195,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in PolyOne by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POL shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PolyOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

In other PolyOne news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $121,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,929.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP J Scott Horn acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $74,050.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $313,205. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PolyOne stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.43. PolyOne Co. has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $711.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.26 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 16.97%. PolyOne’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PolyOne Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

