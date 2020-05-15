Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,632,901 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.84% of Popular worth $57,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Popular by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Popular by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 9,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Popular by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Popular by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Popular by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 73,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BPOP shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub cut Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Popular from $66.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Popular from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

NASDAQ:BPOP traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.68. The company had a trading volume of 38,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.31. Popular Inc has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $599.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.57 million. Popular had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Popular Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

