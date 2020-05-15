PopularCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 388.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 15th. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $164,018.64 and approximately $2.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, PopularCoin has traded 44.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PopularCoin Coin Profile

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,017,088,022 coins. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology.

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

