Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Issues Earnings Results

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 million.

PSTL stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.10. 8,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,428. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 2,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $38,790.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 637,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,778,659.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,423 shares of company stock valued at $228,921 over the last 90 days.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

