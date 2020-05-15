PotCoin (POT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,619.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges including Tux Exchange, Poloniex, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and $1,619.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,408.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.84 or 0.02113357 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.86 or 0.02528109 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00460717 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00677001 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011580 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00071744 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024950 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00452394 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,904,554 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Bleutrade, Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.