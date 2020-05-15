PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 13.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%.

Shares of PWFL traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 437,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,211. The firm has a market cap of $139.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. PowerFleet has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PWFL shares. Roth Capital started coverage on PowerFleet in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley lowered their price target on PowerFleet from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PowerFleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.55.

