PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) PT Lowered to $4.00

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at B. Riley from $4.75 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.76% from the stock’s current price.

PWFL has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of PowerFleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PowerFleet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.55.

Shares of PWFL opened at $3.86 on Friday. PowerFleet has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $139.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 13.38%. Analysts anticipate that PowerFleet will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWFL. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,986,000. Emancipation Management LLC bought a new position in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,202,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,336,000. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,849,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,114,000. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

