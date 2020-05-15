Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) PT Raised to $36.00 at UBS Group

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PFG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFG traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,347. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.84. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFG. KBC Group lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 62.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group now owns 56,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 21,474 shares during the last quarter. Banced Corp increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Banced Corp now owns 17,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 93,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets now owns 22,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Company increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company now owns 33,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.