Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) Stock Position Increased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 860.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the quarter. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:PREF traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.84. 3,196 shares of the stock traded hands. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 52 week low of $98.13 and a 52 week high of $101.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.03.

