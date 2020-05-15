Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.92% from the company’s previous close.

PRNB has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Principia Biopharma from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Principia Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Principia Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRNB traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,944. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.67 and a 200-day moving average of $52.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 0.66. Principia Biopharma has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $75.65.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts predict that Principia Biopharma will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martin Babler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $952,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Colowick sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $50,458.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,763,069 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Principia Biopharma by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Principia Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

