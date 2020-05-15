Private Capital Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Private Capital Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VBK traded up $2.70 on Friday, hitting $177.86. 173,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,702. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.86 and a 200-day moving average of $184.36. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $123.28 and a 12-month high of $211.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.