Private Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,489 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,294,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,224,285. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.