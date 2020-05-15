Private Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $162,367,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5,816.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,065,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,000 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 1,350,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,967,000 after acquiring an additional 439,800 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 197.4% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 618,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,785,000 after acquiring an additional 410,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,786,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,341,000 after buying an additional 260,554 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JNK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.13. 8,944,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,214,258. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.43 and its 200 day moving average is $104.78. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.18 and a 1-year high of $110.33.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

