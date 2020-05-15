Private Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,344 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

IWF traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,914. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $192.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

