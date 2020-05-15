Private Capital Group LLC Sells 1,461 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,457,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,104,000 after purchasing an additional 537,638 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,196,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,301,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,504,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,315,000 after purchasing an additional 192,303 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,157,000.

BIV traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $91.30. 940,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,416. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.25 and a 200-day moving average of $88.67. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.21 and a 12-month high of $92.91.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

