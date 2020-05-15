Private Capital Group LLC Sells 5,146 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,146 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,017,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,870,605. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.00. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.