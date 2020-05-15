Private Capital Group LLC Sells 7,678 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,678 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Private Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,522,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,643,826. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.44. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

