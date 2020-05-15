Private Capital Group LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,486 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,208,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,349 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,093.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,184,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,936 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,765,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,242,000 after purchasing an additional 401,834 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 625,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,506,000 after purchasing an additional 237,350 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.76. The stock had a trading volume of 943,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,233. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.58. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

