PRIZM (PZM) Price Down 26.9% This Week

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. PRIZM has a market cap of $41.36 million and $576,799.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,379.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.05 or 0.02516495 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001871 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00629994 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005135 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010115 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 1,504,043,321 coins. PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.