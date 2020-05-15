Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Director Nelson Peltz Sells 404,714 Shares

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $45,736,729.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,721.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nelson Peltz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

On Wednesday, May 13th, Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $115,102,613.50.

On Friday, April 24th, Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Nelson Peltz sold 2,033,735 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $244,048,200.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Nelson Peltz sold 1,813,227 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $220,923,577.68.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.61. The company had a trading volume of 10,694,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,419,876. The company has a market cap of $287.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.75, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.71 and its 200 day moving average is $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,202 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,549 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $3,338,757,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,032,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,574,000 after purchasing an additional 600,867 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.