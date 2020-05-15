Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Retirement Network

Retirement Network raised its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.9% of Retirement Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Retirement Network’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,305,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 78.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,337,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,071,000 after acquiring an additional 589,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $112.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $287.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

