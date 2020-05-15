Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Bank OZK lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,002,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,435,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

Shares of PG stock opened at $112.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.59. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.