Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for about 4.2% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $8,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mountain Road Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Road Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

NYSE PGR traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,001,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,383. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.50. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.52.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,667,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

