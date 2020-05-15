Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells $1,294,408.32 in Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 51,488 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $1,294,408.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,875,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Progyny stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.49. 1,580,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,601. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.73. Progyny Inc has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $36.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.81 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progyny Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PGNY. Citigroup lowered their price target on Progyny from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Progyny has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,746,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,961,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

