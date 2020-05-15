Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $451,850.00 in Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $451,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 522,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,489,555.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 6th, Norman Payson sold 17,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $375,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Norman Payson sold 17,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $394,570.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Norman Payson sold 17,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $379,950.00.

PGNY stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.49. 1,580,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,601. Progyny Inc has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 231.73.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Progyny Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGNY. Citigroup dropped their price target on Progyny from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

