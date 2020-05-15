Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Insider Peter Anevski Sells 84,000 Shares

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) insider Peter Anevski sold 84,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $2,105,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,550,135 shares in the company, valued at $38,846,383.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,601. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.73. Progyny Inc has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.14.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.81 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Progyny from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

