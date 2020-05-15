Project Pai Trading Down 4.3% Over Last Week (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a market cap of $23.95 million and approximately $989,302.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, BitForex, LBank and OOOBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,673,760,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,465,000,656 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bitfinex, LBank, OOOBTC, Huobi and HBUS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

