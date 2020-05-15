ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stake Trimmed by SCP Investment LP

SCP Investment LP lowered its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ makes up 1.4% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. SCP Investment LP owned about 0.10% of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 201,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at $448,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 308.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 32,186 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 270.2% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 139,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 101,665 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at $32,000.

NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $10.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,770,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,612,109. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average is $21.07. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $48.08.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

