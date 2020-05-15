Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) is Gs Investments Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Gs Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,595 shares during the quarter. Proto Labs accounts for about 4.7% of Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gs Investments Inc. owned about 0.23% of Proto Labs worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,440,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Proto Labs by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRLB shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Proto Labs from $82.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

In other news, VP Robert Bodor sold 9,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,090.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.35. 268,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,811. Proto Labs Inc has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $119.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

