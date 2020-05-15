Proton Token Hits Market Capitalization of $601,866.13 (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Proton Token token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Proton Token has a total market cap of $601,866.13 and approximately $185,741.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Proton Token has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00042736 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $326.20 or 0.03477685 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00055177 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030943 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002072 BTC.

About Proton Token

PTT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,289,433,861 tokens. Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Proton Token

Proton Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

