Proton (XPR) Price Reaches $0.0162

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Proton has a total market cap of $4.41 million and $673,089.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Proton has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. One Proton token can now be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Proton alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00042692 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.06 or 0.03489710 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00055194 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00030960 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,983,710 tokens. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817.

Buying and Selling Proton

Proton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.