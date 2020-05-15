PRS Reit (LON:PRSR) Given New GBX 1,150 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

PRS Reit (LON:PRSR) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

LON PRSR traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Friday, reaching GBX 68.30 ($0.90). 161,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,634. PRS Reit has a one year low of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 98.79 ($1.30). The firm has a market capitalization of $338.27 million and a PE ratio of 23.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 70.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 82.35. The company has a current ratio of 11.53, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.08.

Get PRS Reit alerts:

PRS Reit Company Profile

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for PRS Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRS Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.