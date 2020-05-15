Prudential (LON:PRU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Prudential (LON:PRU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 1,480 ($19.47) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PRU. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,050 ($13.81) price objective on Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,546 ($20.34) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,620 ($21.31) price objective on Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,031 ($13.56) price objective on Prudential and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,410.64 ($18.56).

LON PRU traded up GBX 16.50 ($0.22) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,049.50 ($13.81). 4,736,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,740,000. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion and a PE ratio of 34.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,032.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,264.43.

In related news, insider Mike Wells sold 127,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,021 ($13.43), for a total value of £1,301,560.59 ($1,712,129.16). Insiders purchased a total of 51 shares of company stock worth $55,728 over the last three months.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

