Prudential (LON:PRU) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

Prudential (LON:PRU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 1,620 ($21.31) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,619 ($21.30) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, March 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of Prudential to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,031 ($13.56) price objective on shares of Prudential and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,410.64 ($18.56).

LON PRU opened at GBX 1,028.50 ($13.53) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion and a PE ratio of 35.02. Prudential has a one year low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,032.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,264.43.

In other Prudential news, insider Mike Wells sold 127,479 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,021 ($13.43), for a total transaction of £1,301,560.59 ($1,712,129.16). Insiders have purchased 51 shares of company stock worth $55,728 in the last ninety days.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

