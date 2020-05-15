PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

BCKIF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.54. 6,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,691. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $8.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

