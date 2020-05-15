Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Morgan Stanley

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PEG. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

NYSE PEG traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.04. 100,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,492,804. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

