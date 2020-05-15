Public Service Enterprise Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 5,073 call options on the company. This is an increase of 741% compared to the typical volume of 603 call options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $31,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 366,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 49,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEG traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.46. 4,422,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,502,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.38.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

