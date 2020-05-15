Public Storage (PSA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/11/2020 – Public Storage had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $205.00 to $195.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Public Storage had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $205.00 to $175.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Public Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $183.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Public Storage was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $159.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Public Storage had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $225.00 to $205.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Public Storage had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $215.00 to $210.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Public Storage had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $202.00 to $201.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Public Storage had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

3/26/2020 – Public Storage is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Public Storage had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $255.00 to $183.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Public Storage was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $267.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $254.00.

NYSE PSA opened at $176.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.87. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $266.76. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.10.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $716.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank OZK lifted its position in Public Storage by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.