PUBLISH Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One PUBLISH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX. PUBLISH has a total market cap of $441,208.27 and $69,119.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.64 or 0.02000867 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00084907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00169755 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00039424 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000158 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

