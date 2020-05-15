Pure (PUREX) Price Down 49.3% This Week

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Pure has a total market capitalization of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the US dollar. One Pure coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.76 or 0.00768978 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00033361 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00222288 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002478 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000632 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pure

Pure (PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. The official website for Pure is purexalt.io.

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

