PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Holdings Raised by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,505,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $894,340,000 after acquiring an additional 162,467 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PVH by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,366,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PVH by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $210,588,000 after purchasing an additional 304,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PVH by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PVH by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,261,000 after purchasing an additional 158,051 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.84. PVH Corp has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $112.44.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. PVH had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PVH shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on PVH from $115.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded PVH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on PVH from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PVH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.