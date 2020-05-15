PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.08% of PVH worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PVH by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 259.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 27,788 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 114,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 13,526 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PVH opened at $41.23 on Friday. PVH Corp has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $112.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. PVH had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PVH Corp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PVH from $112.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on PVH from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PVH from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PVH from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

