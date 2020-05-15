Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ashland Global Holdings Inc Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

NYSE:ASH traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.29. The stock had a trading volume of 23,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,494. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Ashland Global by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ashland Global by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in Ashland Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 18,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

