Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Caleres Inc Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) – Wedbush cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Caleres in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.60). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Caleres’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $698.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.18 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Caleres from $9.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised Caleres from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caleres in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Shares of CAL stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.95. 56,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,819. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.14. Caleres has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $24.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at $19,271,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Caleres by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,681,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 304,923 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Caleres by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 299,775 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Caleres by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 441,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 276,310 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in Caleres by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 660,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 275,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

