Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for CarMax, Inc Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for CarMax in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.99 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KMX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stephens decreased their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Shares of KMX traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.49. The company had a trading volume of 104,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,812. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. CarMax has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $103.18.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,980,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,260 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,504,000. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 8,190,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,534,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,501,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,656,000 after purchasing an additional 680,460 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Shira Goodman bought 1,550 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,716.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

