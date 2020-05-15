Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Envista in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Envista’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

NVST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Envista from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $19.50) on shares of Envista in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Shares of NVST traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,370. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.96. Envista has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $547.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.07 million. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the first quarter valued at $37,163,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Envista by 1.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 523,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Envista by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,166,000 after buying an additional 33,683 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Envista by 21.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,128,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,684,000 after buying an additional 723,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 9.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

