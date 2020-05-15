Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Cut by Analyst

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Exchange Income in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 14th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Cormark also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. AltaCorp Capital cut their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$51.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th.

EIF stock traded up C$0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting C$21.58. The company had a trading volume of 150,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$22.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.94. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$12.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.58.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$363.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$356.35 million.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

