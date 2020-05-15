Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Cut by Analyst

Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) – Research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Gentherm in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.50 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gentherm’s FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Get Gentherm alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Argus raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Gentherm from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

NASDAQ:THRM traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $37.87. The stock had a trading volume of 95,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,614. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average is $41.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.50 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $918,000.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.